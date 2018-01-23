Sarah Sanders: White House Supports #ReleaseTheMemo Transparency

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders gave tacit approval to the push by supporters of the president to release a House intelligence memo on the Russia collusion investigation to the public.

Republican members of Congress fueled the #ReleaseTheMemo movement by viewing the classified memo themselves and describing it as “shocking” and “jaw-dropping.”

“We certainly support full transparency,” Sanders replied when asked if the White House supported efforts to release the document.

She said that it was up to the members of the House Intelligence Committee to ultimately make the decision.

“It sounds like some members in the House have real concerns about what’s in that memo, and feel very strongly that the American public should be privy to see it,” Sanders said.

She added that she was “not aware” whether Trump had seen the memo.

If a majority of Representatives on the House Intelligence Committee voted to release the memo, the Trump administration would have five days to object to the revelation of its contents; otherwise, it could be revealed.