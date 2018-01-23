Ugandan President Backs Trump’s ‘Shithole’ Comments: ‘He Speaks to Africans Frankly’

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni backed President Donald Trump’s alleged comments about “shithole countries,” praising him for talking about “Africans’ weaknesses frankly.”

“I love Trump because he speaks to Africans frankly,” Museveni said during a meeting of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA). “I don’t know if he was misquoted or whatever. He talks about Africans’ weaknesses frankly.”

In a later tweet, Museveni reiterated his message, arguing that “Africans need to solve their problems.”

“Donald Trump speaks to Africa frankly. Africans need to solve their problems,” he wrote. “You can’t survive if you are weak. It is the Africans’ fault that they are weak.”

The third purpose for integration is strategic security. Donald Trump speaks to Africans frankly. Africans need to solve their problems. You can't survive if you are weak. It is the Africans' fault that they are weak. We are12 times the size of India, but why are we not strong? — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) January 23, 2018

Museveni, 73, has ruled Uganda since 1986 as head of the right-wing National Resistance Movement and could possibly run for a sixth term in 2021 if a bill is approved to remove presidential age limits.

Trump caused an uproar in the liberal media after The Washington Post quoted Trump as saying countries like Haiti, El Salvador, and some countries in Africa were “shithole countries” from which America needed to reduce levels of immigration.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” he said, according to sources who leaked information from a meeting with members of Congress on a possible DACA amnesty deal.

Trump later denied the remarks, saying it was “not the language used,” but he acknowledged that a place like Haiti was a “very poor and troubled country.”

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Amid the outrage, Botswana summoned the U.S. ambassador to provide an official complaint, while Namibian officials claimed the language had “no place in diplomatic discourse” and was “contrary to the norms of civility and human progress. Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo also described the remarks as “extremely unfortunate.”

However, the media paid little attention to Africans who agreed with Trump’s remarks, pointing out that many of the continent’s largest countries are run by corrupt dictators.

