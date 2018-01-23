Dozens of illegal aliens surrounded Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) home in New York on Tuesday demanding that Congress pass legislation immediately to give millions of people in the United States illegally amnesty and a pathway to citizenship.

“We want a Clean Dream Act,” the crowd chanted.

“When do we want it?” they chanted.

“Now!” they chanted.

The so-called Dreamers — some of whom are recipients of President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA – and potentially as many as 3.6 million illegals in all were reacting to the Senate vote on Monday to pass a Continuing Resolution funding the government until Feb. 8 that did not include any immigration amendments.

The crowd chanted in Spanish and English to Schumer; “If he won’t let us dream, we won’t let him sleep.”

The protest was organized by United We Dream, which receives funding from billionaire left wing activist George Soros.

Illegal aliens also stormed the offices of Senators today protesting the vote.