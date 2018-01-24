Cohn: Trump Will Sell ‘America First But Not Alone’ Agenda in Davos

Donald Trump is headed to the world’s top globalist gathering in Davos, Switzerland to tout his economic accomplishments and encourage investment in the United States, White House officials said.

“We are going to World Economic Forum to share the president’s economic story and to tell the world that America is open for business,” White House economic adviser Gary Cohn told the White House press corps on Tuesday.

Trump is traveling to Davos with a large contingent of advisers and cabinet members, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, trade representative Robert Lighthizer and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Trump’s decision to go to Davos caught many off-guard, as he is regarded by many to be the antithesis of Davos-style globalist leadership and has been referred to as “the anti-Davos Man.” He’ll be the first president since Bill Clinton to attend the gathering.

“We want the world to invest in America and to create jobs for hard-working America,” Cohn said.

The administration has been arguing that its trade policies, including the recent decision to place tariffs on imported washing machines and solar panels, are not aimed at starting trade wars or cutting America off from global trade. Administration officials that their policies will improve the terms of trade for U.S. businesses and workers without provoking trade partners or damage global trade.

“There will not be a trade war,” Trump said to reporters on Tuesday.

Cohn put out a similar message at the Tuesday afternoon press conference.

“When the United States grows, so does the world,” Cohn said. “The president will continue to promote fair economic competition and will make it clear that there cannot be free and open trade if countries are not held accountable to the rules. As the president has said repeatedly, America and his administration supports free and open trade but it needs to be fair and reciprocal.”

The administration, Cohn said, would promote a vision of shared prosperity based on “free, fair, open, and reciprocal trade.”

“America first is not America alone,” Cohn said.