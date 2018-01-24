Donald Trump Announces $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

President Donald Trump announced plans for a $1.7 trillion infrastructure investment plan on Wednesday.

“We’re also working to rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure by stimulating a $1 trillion dollar investment, and that will actually probably end up being $1.7 trillion dollars,” he said.

The president revealed the price-tag during a meeting with about a hundred mayors of cities inside the United States. He plans to introduce the plan at his State of the Union address with further details afterward.

“Oh, you like that?” Trump asked as the mayors applauded wildly and cheered. “I can tell we have mayors in the room … only mayors could be that excited.”

He said that he wanted all of the projects funded by his plan to be “on time and under budget.”

Trump also promised to start sending military equipment back to local communities, something that the Obama administration tried to stop.

During the meeting, Trump touted his administration’s first year as a great success, pointing to the economic benefits of the tax cut legislation passed in 2017.

“Remember I used to say, ‘What do you have to lose?'” he asked. “And people said, ‘I don’t know if that’s a nice thing to say. I said, ‘Of course, it is.’ For 100 years, the Democratic mayors have a done a terrible — I mean, they’ve done some bad work.”

Trump pointed to Democrat mayors of major cities that boycotted the meeting because of his stance on sanctuary cities. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock were among the mayors that protested the meeting.

“The mayors who choose to boycott this event have put the needs of criminal, illegal immigrants over law-abiding America,” Trump said. “So let me tell you, the vast majority of people showed up.”