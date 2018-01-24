An illegal alien in Indiana accused of molesting a child and giving her the herpes virus has blamed “black magic” for his actions, a report says.

Huber Morales, 24, was charged with five felony sex crimes by authorities in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, on January 16 after doctors alleged that he molested a seven-year-old girl and gave her herpes, according to NBC Channel 14 News.

Morales, who told police he was born in Mexico and is in the U.S. illegally, was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail on five counts of molesting a child, including two level-one felony counts and three level-four felony counts.

The molestation was reported after the child was taken to a hospital for an outbreak of genital herpes early this month. When asked how she might have contracted the disease, the child claimed that Morales had molested her “a lot of times.”

For his part, Morales allegedly told police it wasn’t his fault and insisted that someone was using “black magic” to force him to molest the girl.

The suspect’s bond was set at $100,000. He was also ordered not to have any contact with the victim, the Courier and Press reported.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.