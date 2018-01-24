Pro-Amnesty Lindsey Graham: ‘Today’s DACA’ Illegal Aliens ‘Can Be Tomorrow’s Trump DREAMers’

Lindsey Graham
by John Binder24 Jan 2018

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who has authored an expansive amnesty plan for millions of illegal aliens, is touting President Trump’s suggestion that he is open to supporting U.S. citizenship for illegal aliens.

Since Trump told mainstream media reporters that he would be open to giving a pathway to citizenship starting with nearly 800,000 illegal aliens shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Graham is promoting the remarks.

On Wednesday, as Breitbart News reported, Trump suggested that a pathway to citizenship for DACA illegal aliens would give the amnesty beneficiaries an “incentive” to be good citizens.

When asked specifically about citizenship for DACA illegal aliens, Trump said: “We’re going to morph into it, it’s going to happen. Over a period of 10 to 12 years, somebody does a great job, they’ve worked hard.”

“It’s a nice thing to have the incentive of after a period of years, being able to become a citizen,” Trump continued.

Trump’s comments nearly match Graham’s expansive amnesty plan, authored with Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), which would give a pathway to citizenship after a period of so many years to millions of illegal aliens in the U.S.

The White House, however, has slammed the Flake-Graham-Durbin amnesty, which remains unpopular with the American people, as Breitbart News reported.

“The Flake-Graham-Durbin proposal is not a serious solution to protect the American people but a giant step in the wrong direction,” White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley said. “The President was clear in a bipartisan bicameral public meeting that national security must include four issues: border security, ending chain migration, stopping the visa lottery and a responsible solution to DACA.”

