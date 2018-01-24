Pro-Amnesty Lindsey Graham: ‘Today’s DACA’ Illegal Aliens ‘Can Be Tomorrow’s Trump DREAMers’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who has authored an expansive amnesty plan for millions of illegal aliens, is touting President Trump’s suggestion that he is open to supporting U.S. citizenship for illegal aliens.

Since Trump told mainstream media reporters that he would be open to giving a pathway to citizenship starting with nearly 800,000 illegal aliens shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Graham is promoting the remarks.

This statement represents presidential leadership on immigration that will allow us to solve a difficult problem. I truly appreciate President Trump making it clear that he supports a path to citizenship for DACA recipients. #TRUMPDreamers https://t.co/sXgaSYo3xm — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 24, 2018

President Trump’s support for a pathway to citizenship will help us get strong border security measures as we work to modernize a broken immigration system. With this strong statement I have never felt better about our chances of finding a solution on immigration. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 24, 2018

President Obama tried and couldn’t fix immigration. President Bush tried and couldn’t do it. I believe President Trump can. Today’s DACA recipients can be tomorrow’s #TRUMPDreamers — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 24, 2018

Finally with this statement we are on track to solving the immigration problem which is the political key to rebuilding our military! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 24, 2018

On Wednesday, as Breitbart News reported, Trump suggested that a pathway to citizenship for DACA illegal aliens would give the amnesty beneficiaries an “incentive” to be good citizens.

When asked specifically about citizenship for DACA illegal aliens, Trump said: “We’re going to morph into it, it’s going to happen. Over a period of 10 to 12 years, somebody does a great job, they’ve worked hard.”

“It’s a nice thing to have the incentive of after a period of years, being able to become a citizen,” Trump continued.

Trump Touts Citizenship for Illegal Aliens After DACA Recipients Hurl Insults at White House, GOPhttps://t.co/RNEuPBvbeI — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) January 25, 2018

Trump’s comments nearly match Graham’s expansive amnesty plan, authored with Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), which would give a pathway to citizenship after a period of so many years to millions of illegal aliens in the U.S.

The White House, however, has slammed the Flake-Graham-Durbin amnesty, which remains unpopular with the American people, as Breitbart News reported.

“The Flake-Graham-Durbin proposal is not a serious solution to protect the American people but a giant step in the wrong direction,” White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley said. “The President was clear in a bipartisan bicameral public meeting that national security must include four issues: border security, ending chain migration, stopping the visa lottery and a responsible solution to DACA.”