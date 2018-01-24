Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) has announced she is pregnant, meaning she will become the first sitting U.S. Senator to give birth while in office.

Duckworth, 49, who is a decorated army veteran and double amputee, announced the news via Twitter.

Wanted to share some exciting personal news… pic.twitter.com/ZZyu9pG2nq — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 23, 2018

Speaking to the Chicago Sun-Times, Duckworth said it was “about damn time” that a female gives birth while in office.

“I can’t believe it took until 2018,” she said.” It says something about the inequality of representation that exists in our country.”

“Men have been having children while they’ve been in office,” she continued. “I hope if anything comes out of the Women’s March, it’s that we get more and more women running for office. It would be good to have some company here.”

Duckworth, 49, revealed that she used IVF treatment and suffered a miscarriage in her attempts to have another child.

“I’ve had multiple IVF cycles and a miscarriage trying to conceive again, so we’re very grateful,” she said. “Bryan and I are thrilled that our family is getting a little bit bigger, and Abigail is ecstatic to welcome her baby sister home this spring.”

“As tough as it’s been to juggle motherhood and the demands of being in the Senate, it’s made me more committed to doing this job,” she added.

Duckworth, who is of Thai heritage, was first elected to the Senate in 2016, having served in the House of Representatives from 2012.

