Trump Touts Citizenship for Illegal Aliens After DACA Recipients Hurl Insults at White House, GOP

As President Trump told mainstream media reporters that he is open to caving on his immigration commitments and willing to give a pathway to U.S. citizenship to nearly 800,000 illegal aliens, open borders activists were hurling insults at the president and members of his party.

On Wednesday, as Breitbart News reported, Trump told the media that he is considering an amnesty plan for illegal aliens shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, whereby those illegal aliens are given a pathway to U.S. citizenship.

When asked about citizenship for DACA illegal aliens, Trump said: “We’re going to morph into it, it’s going to happen. Over a period of 10 to 12 years, somebody does a great job, they’ve worked hard.”

Listen to Trump say that he is open to citizenship for DACA illegal aliens here:

“It’s a nice thing to have the incentive of after a period of years, being able to become a citizen,” Trump continued.

Trump’s comments came just after illegal aliens on the DACA program hurled insults at Trump, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), and even pro-amnesty Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC).

In the Senate rotunda, the illegal aliens stood around in a circle as each illegal alien came forward saying they “deserve” and are entitled to an amnesty, each dropping an orange flower on the ground in a mock funeral-style event.

“To the Republican Party, you are responsible for us not being able to be with our loved ones… it’s on you,” one illegal alien said. “That pain, that suffering rests on your heart and your shoulders. And this flowers is for all those people that are crossing the border and risking their lives.”

Another illegal alien blamed Republicans for “killing the dreams of our people,” saying: The GOP is killing the dreams of our people, of my friends. All of these flowers represent the love that we have for each other. My community deserves a life with dignity and a life without fear. Our communities have come too far to turn around now. To the GOP, these are the lives that you are putting at risk with your inaction. Another illegal alien said the GOP and President Trump were “scaring” her community of illegal aliens in Long Island, New York. “We do not deserve to be put under and belittled by the GOP, especially with Trump trying to come to our community and scaring us,” the activist said. “And this flower is a representation that we won’t ever back down. And we know who we are and you should know who we are.”

“F*ck this conservative! F*ck this person!” a DACA illegal alien shouted in Tillis’s office as a group with the George Soros-funded organization “United We Dream” stormed into the building, Breitbart News reported.

Insults at Rubio, who previously authored the 2013 “Gang of Eight” amnesty plan, were race-based, with the DACA illegal aliens calling the Cuban senator a race-traitor for no longer supporting amnesty, as Breitbart News reported.

“Do you forget, just because you’re white-passing, where you come from,” an illegal alien said about Rubio, whose family is from Cuba. “Do you forget about the people that you represent in Florida? About the immigrants that you represent in Florida? How are you going to be racist to your own kind? Self-hatred can be so much I guess.”

Trump has previously backed a plan to give amnesty to DACA-enrolled illegal aliens that included legal status for the population but did not include a pathway to U.S. citizenship.