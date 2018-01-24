WATCH – Epic Fail: One Gun Control Activist Shows Up to Protest Shot Show

A lone gun control activist showed up to protest the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s SHOT Show and Breitbart News was able to ask him some questions.

On January 24 he was holding a sign with a list of mass attacks on it. The sign listed Columbine, Virginia Tech, Ford Hood, Aurora, San Bernardino, Pulse Nightclub, Las Vegas, and the church in Sutherland Springs, amongst others. It bore the caption, “If not now, when?”

The protester said he was there because Congress refused to act. We asked him to name a law Congress could pass to stop criminals from misusing guns. He said more than one law is required, but demurred when asked to name just one with which we could start.

He asked us to consider Europe, suggesting that the adoption of numerous gun laws and outright gun bans is the way to go. We responded by asking him how many people were killed in the armed attack in Paris on November 13, 2015. (One hundred thirty innocents were killed.)

As we continued to ask for one single law, we pointed out that he could not name universal background checks, because nearly every mass shooter of the past 15 years passed a background check to get his or her guns. We also pointed out that he could not list gun storage laws, as such laws exist in California but have not eliminated the criminal use of guns.

We then asked him if he would really like to see the Second Amendment done away:

Thus saith the liberal mind: The words “shall not be infringed” are “really clear” but it is “hard to tell what they mean.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio.