Wilbur Ross Fired Up on Trade: ‘U.S. Troops Are Now Coming to the Ramparts’

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross defended Donald Trump’s tough stance on trade, warning the world that he was ready to fight.

“Trade wars are fought every single day,” he said. “So a trade war has been in place for quite a little while, the difference is the U.S. troops are now coming to the rampart.”

Ross made his remarks during a press conference at the World Economic Summit in Davos, Switzerland, where President Donald Trump is expected to speak this week.

The commerce secretary said that other countries were taking advantage of the United States and breaking the rules on trade, signaling that it was time for the United States to step up.

In an interview with CNBC, Ross dismissed an Axios report that the president was frustrated with his failure to deliver on big trade deals and negotiations.

“The president responded very explicitly that he was 100% in support — so I’d like you to compare what he says to anonymous sources, former administration people,” he said.