Blue State Blues: The DACA ‘Kids’ Have Changed My Mind About Amnesty

This week, illegal aliens stormed Capitol Hill and demanded that Congress legalize President Barack Obama’s unconstitutional Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, as well as the broader “Dream Act.”

They were outraged that Democrats caved to President Donald Trump and the GOP by re-opening the government on Monday without legalizing DACA or providing legal status for millions of “Dreamers” who came to the U.S. as minors.

But the DACA “kids” did not simply lobby elected representatives, as Americans typically do.

Instead, they staged a mock funeral in the Capitol building at which they accused Republicans of “killing the dreams of our people.” They invaded and occupied the Senate office of Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) — who actually favors amnesty for “Dreamers” — and shouted “F*ck this conservative! F*ck this person!” as the bewildered staff looked on helplessly. The “Dreamers” even hurled racial abuse at Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), whom they accused of “white passing.”

Not content with attacking Republicans, the DACA “kids”also protested outside the home of Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY), chanting in Spanish and English: “If he won’t let us dream, we won’t let him sleep.”

Similarly, in September, DACA activists crashed a press conference by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and demanded amnesty for all illegal aliens in the U.S. — not just the “Dreamers”: “All of us — or none of us!”

Any journalist who has covered DACA or “Dreamer” events in recent years has witnessed the same behavior. The activists behave as if they are entitled to amnesty.

They threaten Republicans with political “extinction.” They hound Democrats who do not bow to their whims. They address crowds in Spanish and shout “¡Viva Mexico!”.

That is not the behavior of people who are just like every other American except for the accident of foreign birth. In fact, the only Americans that the DACA activists resemble are the “college crybullies” who throw violent tantrums when conservatives show up on campus and demand “safe spaces” where they never face opposing views. Many DACA activists openly support notions of “Brown Power.” Their real “dream” is reclaiming California for Mexico.

Of course, the self-appointed representatives of the “Dreamers” do not represent every one of the 800,000 or so DACA beneficiaries.

A few weeks ago, Breitbart News Tonight interviewed “David,” a DACA recipient who wants to end the diversity visa lottery, to eliminate chain migration, and to pass e-verify.

But the more reasonable DACA beneficiaries are either too few in number or too intimidated to come forward, because we almost never see them.

As such, the best case against legalizing DACA is the behavior of the DACA beneficiaries themselves.

They show no respect for democracy or the legislative process. They declare America to be racist and unjust even as they demand the “right” to become American citizens. They are guests in the country, but they act as if their demands are more important than the urgent needs of American citizens and legal immigrants.

Bizarrely, after a day of radical protests, Trump proposed to legalize 1.8 million “Dreamers” — more than twice the number of DACA beneficiaries.

Instead, he should have taken legalization off the table until the “kids” behave.

Personally, I was once open to legalizing DACA in return for a border wall (first), and other provisions.

But the DACA “kids” have convinced me that we should only consider legalization on a case-by-case basis, if at all.

If we reward their tactics, we will not acquire new countrymen, but new bullies.

