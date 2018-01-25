Daniel Horowitz: White House’s Expansive Amnesty Plan ‘Will Grind Almost All Deportations to a Halt’

by John Binder25 Jan 2018

An expansive amnesty plan that would give a pathway to U.S. citizenship to at least 1.8 million illegal aliens would have a crushing effect on President Trump’s efforts to effectively and quickly deport illegal aliens, populist conservative Daniel Horowitz says.

After White House senior adviser Stephen Miller revealed the details of the administration’s framework for an amnesty plan, Horowitz called out the initiative that attempts to give Democrats the amnesty they have wanted for enrolled and eligible illegal aliens with President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The plan includes:

  • Pathway to U.S. citizenship for at least 1.8M illegal aliens
  • A nearly 10-year wait before extended-family chain migration is ended
  • A repurposing of the 50,000 visas that currently import foreign nationals through the Visa Lottery
  • $25 billion to fund the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border

