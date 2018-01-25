Daniel Horowitz: White House’s Expansive Amnesty Plan ‘Will Grind Almost All Deportations to a Halt’

An expansive amnesty plan that would give a pathway to U.S. citizenship to at least 1.8 million illegal aliens would have a crushing effect on President Trump’s efforts to effectively and quickly deport illegal aliens, populist conservative Daniel Horowitz says.

After White House senior adviser Stephen Miller revealed the details of the administration’s framework for an amnesty plan, Horowitz called out the initiative that attempts to give Democrats the amnesty they have wanted for enrolled and eligible illegal aliens with President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

WH seems to be prepared to agree to full path to citizenship (not just legalization) and for 1.8 million, not just 700k. Which will easily metastasize because they are eating out of the Dem premise on the entire issue. — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) January 25, 2018

The Goodlatte bill was a compromise but had a safety rail from a runaway train by limiting it to the premise of those who were given a status. Once Trump agrees to the premise of moving "time frames" there is no limit. What about the 2014 surge people? — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) January 25, 2018

The problem isnt so much the actual details of what Stephen Miller laid out on the call. It's where it's coming from and where is headed. They made it clear they consider Dem "of no fault" a broader imperative and will move deadline. Thus,Dems have no pressure to concede anything — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) January 25, 2018

From Art of the Deal: " “The worst thing you can possibly do in a deal is seem desperate to make it. That makes the other guy smell blood, and then you're dead.”

This is the central issue here more than any specific policy detail. It's the attitude behind it. — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) January 25, 2018

CBO scored a similar bill to Trump's amnesty as costing $26 billion in welfare payments. Which is a lowball score. Why should taxpayers shoulder this yet again? Make tax cuts permanent, don't do amnesty. — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) January 25, 2018

Let's all agree that once you feel such a pressure to legalize those who are totally illegal, there is no way they will revoke if they dont get a job, take welfare, or dont learn English once they already are legal. So this business of "only the qualified" is nonsense. — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) January 25, 2018

That's the big difference between Trump and the original DACA. Those were very defined and limited to those who got status. This will create an open-ended legal and political entitlement. — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) January 25, 2018

The courts will have a field day with this and it will grind almost all deportations to a halt because everyone will have the right to present their case. — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) January 25, 2018

The plan includes:

Pathway to U.S. citizenship for at least 1.8M illegal aliens

A nearly 10-year wait before extended-family chain migration is ended

A repurposing of the 50,000 visas that currently import foreign nationals through the Visa Lottery

$25 billion to fund the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border