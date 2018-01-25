David Perdue: Trump Has Been ‘Instinctively in Line with American People All Along’ on Immigration

President Donald Trump has been “instinctively in line” with Americans when it comes to illegal and legal immigration, populist conservative Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) told local media.

In a radio interview, Perdue credited Trump’s efforts to cut legal immigration levels to raise decades-long stagnant wages for America’s working and middle class, as well as trying to end the Diversity Visa Lottery program, which imports 50,000 random foreign nationals every year from countries with known terrorism issues.

“Americans support the President’s position on immigration,” Perdue said. “This is an issue he has been instinctively in line with the American people all along. I know the Washington media and the swamp up here don’t get that but the American people do.”

Perdue also mentioned a new Harvard-Harris poll which revealed how widely popular Trump’s pro-American immigration agenda is with the American people, especially with black Americans, who have been disproportionately impacted by mass immigration to the U.S.

Poll: 80 Percent of Americans Want Merit-Based Legal Immigration, Not Chain Migrationhttps://t.co/goZbriri7D — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) January 23, 2018

Nearly 80 percent of Americans said they believe the legal immigration system should prioritize highly-educated, highly-skilled, and English proficient immigrants rather than the current system where the vast majority of immigrants come to the U.S. for no other reason than to reunite with their foreign relatives.

This process of new immigrants in the U.S. selecting future immigrants is commonly referred to as “chain migration.” As Breitbart News reported, chain migration has imported more than nine million foreign nationals to the U.S. since 2005 and is on-track to bring at least eight million new foreign voters to the U.S. in the next two decades.

This ad by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) quickly explains the process of chain migration:

MUST WATCH: What you need to know about #ChainMigration pic.twitter.com/obBgkm3lxl — FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) January 17, 2018

The Harvard-Harris poll revealed that Trump’s pleading with the Republican-controlled Congress to pass legislation similar to Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Perdue’s RAISE Act, which would reduce legal immigration levels to raise the wages of American workers, is extremely popular with black Americans and even former Hillary Clinton voters.

For example, 85 percent of black Americans said they supported a merit-based immigration system, rather than the current flow of chain migration. Another 72 percent of Democrats, former voters for Hillary Clinton, agreed that the legal immigration system should be based on skills, not family ties.

Currently, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal and illegal immigrants every year, with more than 70 percent coming to the country through the process of chain migration. Mass immigration to the U.S. has had a detrimental impact on America’s working and middle class, which have seen stagnant wages and continued outsourcing of blue-collar and some white-collar jobs.

