Davos Crowd Flocks to See Donald Trump Arrive at World Economic Forum

President Donald Trump created a stir as he arrived at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday.

A large crowd of Davos attendees flocked to the staircase where Trump was expected to arrive, raising their phones to snap a picture of the president.

Trump wore a long coat but appeared to shun the scarf or fur trim fashion accessory favored by the global elite.

As he climbed the stairs, one reporter asked him if he was going to be “treated well” by the rest of the attendees.

“You tell me,” Trump replied.

Trump met with British Prime Minister Theresa May and Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu reaffirming the friendship between the two countries. He also met with officials in charge of the economic forum and went to an event reception.

“We want great prosperity and we want great peace,” he told reporters. ”Today’s been a very exciting day.”