Deputies: Florida Man Beat 3-Year-Old Girl, Put Her in Hot Oven

A Florida man who allegedly beat a three-year-old girl with a belt and placed her in an oven turned himself in to authorities after a search for the suspect.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday that they issued a warrant for the arrest of Terry May, 45, after the toddler told deputies that May frequently hit her with a belt.

WSVN reported that the victim suffered from abrasions, bruises, swelling, and lacerations to her hands, feet, leg, and ear.

Investigators suspect the abrasion on her ear came from a burn injury after the victim told an investigator that May placed her in a hot oven.

“It just boggles my mind you would torment and beat and place a kid in the oven and yet you walk around on two feet,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said at a news conference. “Animals don’t treat their kids the way this guy treated this little girl.”

Chitwood said May was babysitting his ex-girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter. When the mother discovered the little girl’s injuries, she reported the incident to the authorities.

Chitwood called May the “SCUMBAG of the Week.” May is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $50,000 bond.