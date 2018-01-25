‘Extremely Bad Idea:’ WH Plan Expands U.S. Citizenship for Illegal Aliens to Potentially Uncontrollable Levels

Details of a White House plan revealed on Thursday expands the number of illegal aliens who would be eligible for a pathway to U.S. citizenship far beyond the nearly 800,000 illegal aliens enrolled in the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

According to senior adviser Stephen Miller, the White House will push for a deal on immigration that gives a pathway to U.S. citizenship for 1.8 million illegal aliens who are enrolled and eligible for Obama’s DACA program.

Previously, the White House had endorsed a plan that would only give legal status to the nearly 800,000 illegal aliens who are currently enrolled in DACA. But the new plan revealed by Miller expands that measure to include more than one million additional illegal aliens who will not only receive immediate amnesty, but eventually a pathway to citizenship.

Kansas Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach called the White House plan to push for U.S. citizenship for 1.8 million eligible illegal aliens an “extremely bad idea.”

“Expanding the pool of amnesty recipients to aliens beyond those who have already obtained DACA is an extremely bad idea,” Kobach told Breitbart News.

Kobach explained two different reasons to Breitbart News why giving a pathway to citizenship to illegal aliens beyond those who are enrolled in DACA is uncontrollable.

First, Kobach says there is “high probability” that there will be massive fraud in terms of non-eligible illegal aliens fraudulently filing false applications to receive the amnesty.

For example, following the 1986 amnesty, it is estimated that of 2.7 million illegal aliens who got amnesty, at least 700,000 of those amnesty recipients fraudulently got legal status.

Secondly, Kobach says a future White House administration can simply “wave or override” the requirements that allege to keep the Trump administration’s amnesty plan contained to the 1.8 million eligible illegal aliens. A maneuver whereby the amnesty requirements are waved could lead to an amnesty for the majority of the 12 to 30 million illegal aliens currently in the country.

The expansive amnesty plan with potentially uncontrollable limits to which illegal aliens can receive the amnesty is expected to be fully released in detail next week and sent to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for consideration.