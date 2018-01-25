SCOTTeVEST CEO: We Advertise on Fox News Because Viewers Are ‘F**king Idiots’

SCOTTeVEST CEO Scott Jordan said his company advertises on Fox News because their viewers are “extremely gullible” and “f**cking idiots.”

One is left to wonder just how shoddy Jordan’s product is (a vest with enough inside pockets to carry a phone, tablet, water bottle, etc.) if he counts on “extremely gullible … f**king idiots” to purchase it.

Anyway, sounding like a true elitist, Jordan made the comments on Facebook within the context of meeting people on a “ski lift.”

“I love meeting new people that recognize me and my company from all of our television commercials. I am on a ski lift and the following exchange just happened and happens often,” he wrote.

Jordan explained that his part of this exchange to ask what network they saw him on. “Invariably,” he says, people answer with “FOXNews.”

At this point, Jordan explains, “I laugh to myself, and tell them that we primarily advertise on Fox because we find their viewership to be extremely gullible and much easier to sell than other networks.” He adds, “The look on their face at that time is priceless. I am not kidding you. I get to tell them they are fucking idiots while getting rich off them.”

SCOTTeVest responding quickly with a statement that declared Jordan’s comments “offensive and inexcusable.”

The recent offensive and inexcusable social media post by Scott Jordan does not reflect the views of SCOTTeVEST. In 2017, Mr. Jordan stepped down from the management of SCOTTeVEST and he is not involved in our daily operations,” the short statement reads. “We are extremely sorry for his unacceptable comments. Mr. Jordan’s post was impulsive and inappropriate for too many reasons to list, and rightfully offended so many people. We strongly disagree with the views expressed by Mr. Jordan.

Jordan has since deleted both his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

On Friday, Jordan took to Medium to publish a lengthy apology:

I am profoundly sorry. I am profoundly sorry for my horrible and offensive remarks. This past Sunday, I posted on my personal Facebook page an incredibly rude and inaccurate statement about SCOTTeVEST’s TV advertising on Fox News. On Monday, I removed the offensive post and posted an apology on Facebook. I have since deactivated my Facebook account and the apology is no longer available, so I am writing it here. To those that I called gullible and idiotic, I am truly sorry.

He went in to apologize to the people at SCOTTeVest.

Medium commenters were unforgiving.

One wrote: “You’re only sorry you got caught. The company can remove you without paying you a dime or you’ll see the hashtag calling for your companies boycott start trending on Monday.”

Another said, “This is who you are Scott. This is who you’ve been.”

Another hit the nail on the head, “To me the mistake wasn’t in saying what you felt about customers but actually feeling that about customers.”

One commenter pointed out that while insulting Fox News viewers, Jordan was also denigrating his own product. “[A]pparently he’s saying that you have to be ‘gullible’ (i.e..a sucker) to buy his product. Like they’re not worth it. How stupid is he? He’s seriously damaged the company’s reputation.”

A company spokesman says that Jordan is CEO “in name only.”

This incident is reminiscent of the stupid comments made by Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis back in August, when he told CNBC that he did not want anyone who agreed with President Trump’s remarks about Charlottesville, Virginia, to “shop at [his] business.”

If you recall, at the time, elitists were furious at Trump for rightly calling attention to and condemning the left-wing domestic terror group Antifa (he also condemned racism and racists) who started a riot during a protest against the removal of a confederate statue.

Antifa operates as the left’s shock troops, as their Brownshirts who attack anyone on the right, not just racists. Trump appropriately calling attention to Antifa angered elitists because it brought their terrorist behavior out into the light, and subsequently made them less effective. Until Trump made Antifa famous, the media had been dishonestly covering Antifa as a grassroots protest against the right’s “hate speech.”

Screencap courtesy of PJMedia.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.