Donald Trump: ‘Cryin’ Chuck Schumer’ Took a ‘Beating’ over DACA Shutdown

President Donald Trump ridiculed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer after he abruptly ended his three-day government shutdown over DACA.

“DACA has been made increasingly difficult by the fact that Cryin’ Chuck Schumer took such a beating over the shutdown that he is unable to act on immigration!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Friday.

DACA has been made increasingly difficult by the fact that Cryin’ Chuck Schumer took such a beating over the shutdown that he is unable to act on immigration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2018

The president commented on the ongoing DACA amnesty fight after delivering his speech in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Summit.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders also took a shot at Schumer on Twitter on the Air Force One flight back to the United States.

“America’s legal immigration system has been torn apart for decades by Washington politicians like yourself who prefer open borders & sanctuary cities over law & order and popular, common-sense reforms,” she wrote on Twitter, addressing Schumer’s complaints.

Actually @SenSchumer America's legal immigration system has been torn apart for decades by Washington politicians like yourself who prefer open borders & sanctuary cities over law & order and popular, common sense reforms https://t.co/dNBEn31BoK — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 26, 2018

Earlier in the day, Trump was hesitant to attack Schumer in an interview when asked about the DACA negotiations.

“I don’t want to say Schumer got badly beaten,” he told CNBC. “Why should I do that? I’m negotiating with someone – I’m not going to say he got badly beaten.”

The president appeared committed to getting amnesty for DACA recipients but only if he could get democratic concessions on chain migration and border security.

“Nobody wants to take care of DACA more than myself and the Republican party,” he said.