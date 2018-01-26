Nancy Pelosi: Compromise Amnesty Plan Is ‘A Campaign to Make America White Again’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called the Trump administration’s floated amnesty compromise “a campaign to make America white again” Friday at the United States Conference of Mayors in Washington, DC.

“If you read through it, you’re thinking, ‘Do they not understand that immigration has been the constant reinvigoration of America?” she told the mayors’ conference after saying, “That plan is a campaign to make America white again.”

The framework to which Pelosi was referring includes amnesty and eventual citizenship for an estimated 1.8 million illegal aliens. The concessions in exchange are funding for a wall on the southern border and an eventual end for chain migration beyond immediate nuclear family members.

The compromise is for more forgiving to illegals and includes far fewer immigration restriction measures than the earlier House Judiciary Committee plan and has already earned the condemnation of pro-American immigration reformers in and out of Congress.

Illegal aliens, Pelosi claimed, “are honoring the values of our founders, who predicated everything they did [sic] every generation would make the future better for the next. And with those same values, these newcomers make America more American.”

Pelosi said the word “alien” – the term used in the United States Code to describe non-Americans – is “their word” and that the Trump administration should, instead, “embrace it.”

“They are changing the character of our country,” Pelosi said of the administration plan to allow fewer foreigners, especially those with no skills and more tenuous connections to the United States.

The plan still allows roughly as many foreigners to legally move to America every year as there are Americans in the state of Wyoming. Current law allows twice that figure.

Pelosi did not cite any examples of America’s founders supporting mass immigration, but claimed, “This is a fight about who we are. It’s not just about dreamers.”

Tweeting the clip out Friday afternoon, Pelosi repeated her line that the compromise framework, which would create a pathway to citizenship for an estimated 1.8 million illegal aliens in the largest amnesty in over 30 years, “puts tears in the eyes of the Statue of Liberty,”

Trump's outrageous immigration plan — part of his campaign to make America white again — puts tears in the eyes of the Statue of Liberty and brings fear into the hearts of people. pic.twitter.com/NmAnRzytqO — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) January 26, 2018

In her speech, she describes illegal aliens, to whom the compromise would “bring fear to the hearts” as “people who are here, playing by the rules, to the people of faith and family, and committed to the future for their families and for our great country.”

Pelosi also reiterated her support for so-called “sanctuary cities” that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement and allow illegal alien criminals to go free, even when federal authorities ask for them to be held for possible deportation. “They don’t understand. Sanctuary cities is [sic] what helps law enforcement … If only they how someone could come forward because they are protected to help public safety.”