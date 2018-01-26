Ortiz: Roaring Economy Gives Trump Bragging Rights for State of the Union Address

An excerpt of this article appears below:

President Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address next week, chronicling the many successes of 2017. You can expect the economy to loom large — and for good reason.

With his pro-growth agenda, Trump has delivered economic prosperity to millions of Americans. Job creators and job-seekers alike are benefiting from lower taxes, fewer regulations, and an unwavering commitment to free-market principles not seen since the Reagan years.

America’s unemployment rate stands at just over 4% — the lowest level since 2000. The S&P 500 rose 18% in Trump’s first 11 months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average recently reached a new record of 26,000. The future’s even brighter: An International Monetary Fund reported released this week projects the U.S. economy will grow nearly 3% in 2018. It’s a far cry from the Obama years that ended at a lowly 1.9% rate in 2016.