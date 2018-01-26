President Donald Trump denied a New York Times story reporting that he ordered special counsel Robert Mueller fired in June and then backed off.

“Fake news. Fake news,” Trump replied when reporters in Davos asked about the article. “Typical New York Times. Fake stories.”

The story, written by New York Times reporters Michael Schmidt and Maggie Haberman, cited “four people told of the matter” as sources. The report said that Trump tried to fire Mueller in June but that after White House counsel Don McGahn threatened to resign rather than carry out the order, the president changed his mind.

Trump is visiting the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, promoting his America First pro-business agenda.