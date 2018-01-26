WH Cancels Scheduled Rollout of Citizenship for Illegal Aliens Plan

The White House has canceled their planned meeting with lawmakers to roll out their immigration “framework” that gives U.S. citizenship to at least 1.8 million illegal aliens, as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer demands more concessions from the administration.

A statement from pro-open borders Sen. Dick Durbin’s (D-IL) office revealed that White House advisers — including Gen. John Kelly, former Koch brothers executive Marc Short, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Kirstjen Nielsen, and senior adviser Stephen Miller — have canceled their Monday rollout of the amnesty package.

The White House just cancelled Monday's briefing on its immigration plan. Kelly and Nielsen were set to brief Durbin, Cornyn, Hoyer, and McCarthy. "Given the rollout yesterday I think we are holding for now." We have yet to receive so much as a fact sheet on the WH plan. https://t.co/bopwmru2AV — Ben Marter (@BenMarter) January 26, 2018

DHS spokesperson Tyler Houlton, though, called the canceled rollout a “scheduling issue,” saying that the canceling was not due to other reasons.

.@BenMarter: This is a scheduling issue – nothing more. @SecNielsen is committed to meeting and we are working to reschedule on Monday. https://t.co/2A3Pke2TNG — Tyler Q. Houlton (@SpoxDHS) January 26, 2018

The advisers’ leaking of the expansive amnesty plan this week was met with immediate backlash from friends of the “America First” administration, who have slammed the package as an amnesty-first, enforcement-later conundrum.

Most prominent is the provision that gives a pathway to U.S. citizenship to at least 1.8 million illegal aliens, though such an amnesty could likely become uncontrollable, with millions more potentially able to gain a pathway to citizenship eventually.

Kris Kobach on WH amnesty plan: "Expanding the pool of amnesty recipients to aliens beyond those who have already obtained DACA is an extremely bad idea." https://t.co/eMk61Yx3nJ — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) January 26, 2018

Additionally, the plan fails to provide relief to America’s working and middle class by not immediately ending chain migration, the process wherey newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country with them.

Instead, the plan allows for all roughly four million, low-skilled chain migrants currently waiting to enter the U.S. to continue arriving in the country for at least the next ten years.

Chain Migration Explained in 30 Seconds pic.twitter.com/GN8H0SJXKF — NumbersUSA (@NumbersUSA) December 28, 2017

For a border wall, the plan mandates $25 billion for the construction of a wall, but Schumer admitted to the New York Times that he was willing to exchange a large-scale amnesty for a wall because he believes the wall will never actually be built by DHS.

Schumer said:

It is frankly my belief that it is going to be next to impossible for them to actually build the wall. And I told this to the president. I said Secretary [Ryan] Zinke, you know his Secretary of the Interior, said ‘I don’t know where you build the wall along the Rio Grande because you can’t build it on the Mexican side.’ They won’t build it. If you build it on the America side it cuts us off from the river. You can’t build it in the middle of the river. So my view was they would have a very difficult time actually getting it built. [Emphasis added]

The expansive amnesty plan, if implemented, is likely to not only amnesty more illegal aliens than expected, but also cause an enormous surge at the U.S.-Mexico border, as it does not include a provision mandating E-Verify nationwide, which would ban employers from hiring illegal aliens.

Strategically, the amnesty plan was released at a time when new polling had revealed widespread support for Trump’s pro-American immigration agenda, which did not include citizenship for potentially millions of illegal aliens.

Currently, the legal immigration system to the U.S. prioritizes foreign nationals who have foreign relatives already living in the country. This process is commonly referred to as “chain migration.” As Breitbart News reported, chain migration has imported more than nine million foreign nationals to the U.S. since 2005 and is on track to bring at least eight million new foreign voters to the U.S. in the next two decades.