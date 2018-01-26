WH Cancels Scheduled Rollout of Citizenship for Illegal Aliens Plan

The White House has canceled their planned meeting with lawmakers to roll out their immigration “framework” that gives U.S. citizenship to at least 1.8 million illegal aliens, as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer demands more concessions from the administration.
A statement from pro-open borders Sen. Dick Durbin’s (D-IL) office revealed that White House advisers — including Gen. John Kelly, former Koch brothers executive Marc Short, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Kirstjen Nielsen, and senior adviser Stephen Miller — have canceled their Monday rollout of the amnesty package.
The White House just cancelled Monday's briefing on its immigration plan. Kelly and Nielsen were set to brief Durbin, Cornyn, Hoyer, and McCarthy.
"Given the rollout yesterday I think we are holding for now."
We have yet to receive so much as a fact sheet on the WH plan. https://t.co/bopwmru2AV
— Ben Marter (@BenMarter) January 26, 2018
DHS spokesperson Tyler Houlton, though, called the canceled rollout a “scheduling issue,” saying that the canceling was not due to other reasons.
.@BenMarter: This is a scheduling issue – nothing more. @SecNielsen is committed to meeting and we are working to reschedule on Monday. https://t.co/2A3Pke2TNG
— Tyler Q. Houlton (@SpoxDHS) January 26, 2018
The advisers’ leaking of the expansive amnesty plan this week was met with immediate backlash from friends of the “America First” administration, who have slammed the package as an amnesty-first, enforcement-later conundrum.
Most prominent is the provision that gives a pathway to U.S. citizenship to at least 1.8 million illegal aliens, though such an amnesty could likely become uncontrollable, with millions more potentially able to gain a pathway to citizenship eventually.
Kris Kobach on WH amnesty plan: "Expanding the pool of amnesty recipients to aliens beyond those who have already obtained DACA is an extremely bad idea." https://t.co/eMk61Yx3nJ
— John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) January 26, 2018
Additionally, the plan fails to provide relief to America’s working and middle class by not immediately ending chain migration, the process wherey newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country with them.
Instead, the plan allows for all roughly four million, low-skilled chain migrants currently waiting to enter the U.S. to continue arriving in the country for at least the next ten years.
Chain Migration Explained in 30 Seconds pic.twitter.com/GN8H0SJXKF
— NumbersUSA (@NumbersUSA) December 28, 2017
For a border wall, the plan mandates $25 billion for the construction of a wall, but Schumer admitted to the New York Times that he was willing to exchange a large-scale amnesty for a wall because he believes the wall will never actually be built by DHS.
Schumer said:
It is frankly my belief that it is going to be next to impossible for them to actually build the wall. And I told this to the president. I said Secretary [Ryan] Zinke, you know his Secretary of the Interior, said ‘I don’t know where you build the wall along the Rio Grande because you can’t build it on the Mexican side.’ They won’t build it. If you build it on the America side it cuts us off from the river. You can’t build it in the middle of the river. So my view was they would have a very difficult time actually getting it built. [Emphasis added]
The expansive amnesty plan, if implemented, is likely to not only amnesty more illegal aliens than expected, but also cause an enormous surge at the U.S.-Mexico border, as it does not include a provision mandating E-Verify nationwide, which would ban employers from hiring illegal aliens.
Strategically, the amnesty plan was released at a time when new polling had revealed widespread support for Trump’s pro-American immigration agenda, which did not include citizenship for potentially millions of illegal aliens.
Currently, the legal immigration system to the U.S. prioritizes foreign nationals who have foreign relatives already living in the country. This process is commonly referred to as “chain migration.” As Breitbart News reported, chain migration has imported more than nine million foreign nationals to the U.S. since 2005 and is on track to bring at least eight million new foreign voters to the U.S. in the next two decades.
The Harvard-Harris poll revealed that Trump’s pleading with the Republican-controlled Congress to pass legislation similar to Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Sen. David Perdue’s (R-GA) RAISE Act, which would immediately end chain migration while implementing a merit-based immigration system that chooses the most-educated and most-skilled immigrants to bring to the U.S., is extremely popular.
For example, 85 percent of black Americans said they supported a merit-based immigration system, rather than the current flow of chain migration. Another 72 percent of Democrat, former voters for Hillary Clinton agreed that the legal immigration system should be based on skills, not family ties.
Currently, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal and illegal immigrants every year, with more than 70 percent coming to the country through the process of chain migration. Mass immigration to the U.S. has had a detrimental impact on America’s working and middle classes, which have seen stagnant wages for decades, as had the continued outsourcing of blue-collar and some white-collar jobs.
The poll found that more than 80 percent of Americans support curbing legal immigration levels, a plan that Trump has endorsed to raise the wages of working and middle-class Americans and stem the current never-ending flow of cheaper, foreign competition that burdens the country’s blue-collar workers the most.
