Donald Trump to Piers Morgan: ‘No, I Wouldn’t Say I’m a Feminist’

President Donald Trump told Piers Morgan that he did not consider himself a feminist, resisting a growing trend by modern men to describe themselves that way.

“No, I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist. I mean, I think that would be, maybe, going too far. I’m for women, I’m for men, I’m for everyone,” Trump said in the interview, according to Morgan.

According to a 2015 Vox poll only 18 percent of Americans consider themselves feminists, even though a wide majority support equal rights for women.

The former CNN host shared the news nugget on Twitter, teasing to his full interview that will air in the United Kingdom on Sunday.

Trump interviewed with Morgan during his trip to Davos, Switzerland.