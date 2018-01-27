A meat delivery to a local supermarket disgusted San Jose shoppers and raised questions of sanitation after the vendor was caught on camera using a Costco shopping cart to wheel unpackaged, raw meats into the store, a report says.

A shopper was appalled after seeing a deliveryman using a customer shopping cart to transport slabs of raw meat into a San Jose, California, 99 Ranch Market store. The shopper, Loretta Seto, snapped some photos of the incident and posted her disgust on Facebook, according to the Bay Area’s NBC affiliate.

“Beware,” Seto wrote on January 26. “We … saw their vendors delivering meat with Costco shopping carts!! Talk about disgusting! I’m usually okay with sticking the kids in the seat of the basket, but this is a whole new level of gross”:

Representatives from the 99 Ranch Market noted that when they learned of the Facebook post and the ensuing controversy, they fired the meat vendor and discarded all the products received from that source.

The store also replied directly to Seto’s Facebook post, saying, “We are taking the necessary steps to resolve this issue by investigating this case further and filing a complaint against our vendor.”

The Santa Clara Department of Environmental Health confirmed that an investigation into the vendor, Jim’s Farm Meat, has been opened.

Costco has not issued a statement about the illegitimate use of its carts.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.