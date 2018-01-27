VIDEO: Hillary Clinton Thanks ‘Activist B*tches Supporting B*tches’

Former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton thanked “activist bitches supporting bitches” for supporting the Resistance.

A message "to all the activist bitches supporting bitches" by the inimitable @HillaryClinton. pic.twitter.com/fnUfsJnUN4 — Alex Mohajer (@AlexMohajer) January 27, 2018

HuffPost commentator Alex Mohajer posted video footage of Clinton’s comments on Twitter Friday.

“Hey everyone, I just wanted to say thanks,” Clinton said in the video. “Thanks for your feminism, for your activism, and all I can hope is you keep up the really important, good work.”

Off camera, a woman can be heard saying, “Activist bitches supporting bitches,” a phrase Clinton repeated on camera moments later.

“And let me just say, this is directed to the activist bitches supporting bitches, so let’s go,” the former secretary of state said.

Where or when this video was captured is unclear. Mohajer posted the video on social media shortly after a New York Times report revealed that Clinton refused to fire a senior adviser on her 2008 presidential campaign after a female campaign staffer accused him of sexual harassment.

Clinton responded to the bombshell report by posting a series of tweets about how she took the female staffer’s concerns into account, but she did not mention why she kept the senior adviser employed on her campaign:

I called her today to tell her how proud I am of her and to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 27, 2018

“I was dismayed when it occurred, but was heartened the young woman came forward, was heard, and had her concerns taken seriously and addressed,” Clinton tweeted Friday night, mentioning the 2008 incident. “I called her today to tell her how proud I am of her and to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard.”

Clinton’s comments came after President Trump was criticized this month for reportedly making a remark at a closed-door DACA meeting about why “people from shithole countries” are coming to the U.S.

Trump denied using that exact language but announced he used “tough language” in the meeting with members of Congress.