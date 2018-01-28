John Kerry Pokes Fun of Trump’s Weight, Requests to See His ‘Girth Certificate’

Former Secretary of State John Kerry made a few jabs at President Trump’s weight while speaking at the annual Alfalfa Club dinner in Washington, DC, Saturday evening.

Kerry, 74, made the joke referencing the results of the president’s most recent physical examination, tying it to the birther conspiracy from several years ago where some people questioned whether former President Barack Obama was born in the U.S.

“Despite the pressure he’s under, the White House physician says President Trump is in great shape—a trim 239 pounds. Personally, I just won’t believe him until he produces his long-form girth certificate,” Kerry, who served under the Obama administration, told the audience Saturday.

Navy Rear Adm. Dr. Ronny Jackson, the White House physician, announced that Trump is in “excellent” health after giving him a physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center this month.

Jackson, however, suggested that the president follow a healthier diet and take part in a more rigorous exercise program.

According to the results of Trump’s physical, the president weighs 239 pounds and is one pound shy of the threshold to be considered obese.