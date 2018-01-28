Trump’s Draft Amnesty: Citizenship for Illegal Alien Population Six Times the Size of Obama’s DACA

President Trump’s amnesty plan would potentially give a pathway to U.S. citizenship to an illegal alien population that is roughly six times the number of illegal aliens that were given temporary amnesty under former President Obama.

An almost final draft of the White House’s expansive amnesty plan obtained by Breitbart News reveals that the Trump administration would be expanding Obama’s federal, temporary amnesty—known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program—to six times the number of illegal aliens who are enrolled in the DACA.

Former Koch brothers executive Marc Short, who previously led the failed “Never Trump” effort inside the pro-mass immigration billionaires’ network, helped craft the White House amnesty plan, along with Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, and senior adviser Stephen Miller.

The White House amnesty plan estimates that about 1.8 million illegal aliens will be eligible for a pathway to U.S. citizenship under their proposal. But, based on estimates from the 1986 amnesty, citizenship for 1.8 million illegal aliens would only be the starting point of the White House amnesty.

The 1986 amnesty was designed to give 400,000 illegal alien agricultural workers amnesty. After being enacted, though, about 1.1 million illegal aliens ended up getting amnesty, implying that 700,000 illegal aliens fraudulently received amnesty, as noted by the Center for Immigration Studies.

Should this pattern be the same for the White House’s amnesty plan, the low estimate of 1.8 million illegal aliens receiving a pathway to U.S. citizenship will quickly and likely become 4.5 million illegal aliens eventually obtaining citizenship.

Currently, there are nearly 800,000 illegal aliens enrolled in Obama’s DACA program. The White House amnesty plan would potentially sextuple this number of illegal aliens receiving amnesty and a pathway to citizenship.

Likewise, as Breitbart News reported, it is plausible for the White House plan to become entirely open-ended and thus never-ending, much like the 1986 amnesty, critics and experts say.

A copy of the White House amnesty obtained by Breitbart News reveals that the DHS secretary would have nearly all control over the size and implementation of the amnesty with no end date for when illegal aliens can no longer apply for the pathway to citizenship.

The expansive amnesty attempts to contain the amnesty population by requiring education, good moral character, and time period constraints and provisions. But, the expansive amnesty’s requirements are low and not rigorous, leaving the amnesty open to massive amounts of fraud, like the 1986 amnesty.

Also included in the White House amnesty draft:

A more than 10-year wait before legal immigration levels are reduced to provide much-needed relief and wage increases to America’s working and middle class

No immediate end to the wage-crushing importation of blue-collar and white-collar foreign workers

A repurposing of the 50,000 visas that currently import foreign nationals through the Visa Lottery

$25 billion to fund the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border

No provisions to enact mandatory E-Verify, which would ban employers from hiring illegal aliens

No provisions to end or punish sanctuary cities, which protect and harbor criminal illegal aliens

No provisions to deal with the issue of ending birthright citizenship, where at least 4.5 million children have received U.S. citizenship despite their parents being illegal aliens

The amnestying of 4.5 million illegal aliens under the White House amnesty would mean an instant depression of American workers’ wages and an enormous increase in the number of now-legalized foreign workers that Americans will have to compete for jobs against in the workforce.

Every year, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 foreign nationals, with the vast majority deriving from family-based chain migration, whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. In 2016, the legal and illegal immigrant population reached a record high of 44 million. By 2023, the Center for Immigration Studies estimates that the legal and illegal immigrant population of the U.S. will make up nearly 15 percent of the entire U.S. population.

Mass immigration has come at the expense of America’s working and middle class, which has suffered from poor job growth, stagnant wages, and increased public costs to offset the importation of millions of low-skilled foreign nationals.

Four million young Americans enter the workforce every year, but their job opportunities are further diminished as the U.S. imports roughly two new foreign workers for every four American workers who enter the workforce. Even though researchers say 30 percent of the workforce could lose their jobs due to automation by 2030, the U.S. has not stopped importing more than a million foreign nationals every year.

For blue-collar American workers, mass immigration has not only kept wages down but in many cases decreased wages, as Breitbart News reported. Meanwhile, the U.S. continues importing more foreign nationals with whom working-class Americans are forced to compete. In 2016, the U.S. brought in about 1.8 million mostly low-skilled immigrants.

For white-collar American workers, mass immigration has become a tool for the big business lobby, cheap labor industry, and Silicon Valley elites to replace U.S. citizens with cheaper foreign workers. For example, as Breitbart News reported, 71 percent of tech workers in coveted high-paying, white-collar Silicon Valley jobs are foreign-born, while the tech industry in the San Francisco, Oakland, and Hayward area is made up of 50 percent foreign-born tech workers.

The White House amnesty plan was crafted despite recent Harvard-Harris polling revealing the massive popularity of Trump’s pro-American immigration agenda, including reducing legal immigration levels, building a border wall, and ending the mass importation of naturalized citizens’ foreign relatives.

For example, 85 percent of black Americans, who have been disproportionately impacted by mass immigration to the U.S., want Trump’s merit-based legal immigration system that would cut current legal immigration levels in half to raise Americans’ wages and bring English-proficient, highly-educated immigrants to the U.S., rather than low-skilled foreign nationals who put downward pressure on black Americans’ wages.

The White House amnesty plan does not immediately reduce mass legal immigration levels, allowing more than 1 million immigrants to continue arriving in the U.S. over the course of potentially two decades. This portion of the amnesty plan is particularly not in-line with what American voters say they want in a legal immigration system.

The Harvard-Harris poll found that more than 80 percent of Americans want legal immigration levels curbed, while previous polling by Pulse Opinion Research found that 60 percent of Americans say they prefer a legal immigration system that admits 500,000 legal immigrants a year or less.

If the U.S. does not reduce current legal immigration levels in the next two decades, between seven and eight million foreign-born voters will be added to the American electorate, as Breitbart News reported, potentially making states like Texas, Florida, and Virginia solid Democrat voting blocs, as immigrants are vastly more likely to vote for Democrats over Republicans.

Democrats like the former Mayor of San Antonio, Julian Castro, now openly admit that mass immigration to the U.S. is a Democrat-voter initiative.