Aussie PM Applauds Trump Leadership, Says Economic Reforms Benefiting the World

U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax cuts combined with reforms in corporate regulation are benefiting the global economy, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said.

Mr. Turnbull pointed to the International Monetary Fund’s strong predictions of global economic growth in the wake of the Trump tax cuts as testament to his economic drive.

Speaking during a radio interview, Mr. Turnbull happily declared: “Donald Trump is delivering on economic leadership, that’s for sure” before outlining his own close personal relationship with the president.

“You’ve only got to look at the IMF to see they regard the American tax cuts as being very pro-growth,” he said. “And, of course, because the US is such a big part of the global economy, that has lifted global growth forecasts as well.

“You get plenty of criticism in public life, I think you’ve got to expect it, I’m sure he expected it,” he said.

Mr. Turnbull’s warm regard for U.S. economic reform was matched by his personal regard for the president.

“Personally I have a very good relationship with him, I have to say that while we have a good personal relationship, the US-Australian relationship is so strong and it is grounded frankly in the relationships of millions of Australians and Americans over a long period of time,” Mr. Turnbull said.

Mr. Turnbull admitted he had read Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury book, which details allegations and untested assertions about Donald Trump and his administration.

“I have read it … it’s certainly … it’s. it’s a sensational book. I can’t comment on it other than to note that,” Mr Turnbull said.

“These political memoirs, we’ve seen plenty of them in Australia and they come and go. I don’t want to get into a book criticism of a book about U.S. politics at the moment.”

This is not the first time Mr. Turnbull has spoken favorably of the enduring U.S.-Australia relationship.

Six months ago he said if North Korea directly launches an attack on the United States mainland or any of its overseas territories including Guam, Australia will immediately join the conflict.

As Breitbart News reported, Mr. Turnbull then went further, adding that “America stands by its allies, including Australia of course, and we stand by the United States.

“So be very, very clear on that. If there’s an attack on the US, the ANZUS Treaty would be invoked and Australia would come to the aid of the United States, as America would come to our aid if we were attacked.”