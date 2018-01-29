Axios Scoop: Peter Schweizer to Brief Members of Congress Before His Book’s Release

Bestselling author Peter Schweizer will brief members of Congress before the release of his new book, Secret Empires: How Our Politicians Hide Corruption and Enrich Their Families and Friends, Axios’ Mike Allen reports.
From Axios:
Why it matters: According to publishing sources, “The book will expose vast corruption by top Washington figures who leverage their political power to enrich their family members and friends, often by helping grease deals with foreign entities.”
More from publishing sources:
- “The book is under a strict embargo, however sources reveal members of both parties will get a full Schweizer drill-down, including current members of Congress, high-ranking Obama officials, and the Trump family. “
Read the rest here.
According to HarperCollins, Schweizer’s Secret Empires is slated to hit bookshelves nationwide March 2o.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.