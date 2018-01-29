Donald Trump Blasts Taliban Terror: ‘There Is No Talking to the Taliban’

President Donald Trump had sharp words for the Taliban on Monday after the latest terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.

The president made his remarks after a Taliban terrorist killed 95 people and wounded 191 in Kabul using an ambulance as a bomb.

“Innocent people are being killed left and right … bombing in the middle of children in the middle of families, bombing and killing all over Afghanistan,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.

Trump said that the United States would not sit down for negotiations with the terror group while “horrible” attacks were taking place. The Taliban sent a delegation to Pakistan earlier in January to discuss attempts to revive peace negotiations, according to reports.

“There’s no talking to the Taliban, we don’t want to talk to the Taliban,” Trump said.

He hinted that the war in Afghanistan would continue to wipe out terrorism in the region.

“We’re going to finish what we have to finish, what nobody else has been able to finish, we’re going to be able to do it,” Trump said.

Trump met for lunch at the White House with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and other diplomats from the U.N. Security Council members to discuss the ongoing war in Afghanistan as well as the conflicts in Iran, Syria, and Yemen.