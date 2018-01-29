Donald Trump Urges Democrats to Support ‘Something Great for DACA’

President Donald Trump urged Democrats to support his plan to extend amnesty for DACA recipients in exchange for border security and chain migration reform.

“Hopefully the Democrats will join us, or enough of them will join us so we can really do something great for DACA and for immigration in general,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.

The president appeared eager to achieve something on immigration, noting that the problem had vexed politicians for decades.

“For many, many years, they’ve been talking immigration, they never got anything done,” he said. “We’re going to get something done, we hope.”

Trump said that Republicans needed Democrats to get anything significant achieved on the issue.

“It’s got to be bipartisan because the Republicans really don’t have the votes to get it done in any other way, so it has to be bipartisan,” he said.

Trump hinted that he will discuss immigration reform at length during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

“It’s going to be good,” he said when asked about his speech. “We’ve worked on it very hard.”