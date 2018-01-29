Joe Manchin: Chuck Schumer Didn’t Have the ‘Stomach’ to Continue Shutdown

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) argued on NBC’s Meet the Press that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) did not have the “stomach” to continue the “Schumer Shutdown.”

“I would have been hollering. I don’t think Chuck had the stomach to go on,” Manchin said on Sunday.

Sen. Manchin continued, “He plays a part differently and I don’t understand where, I understand the dynamics of the Democratic caucus is much different. The Democratic caucus, that’s a big tent. I just said, I come from West Virginia. I’m representing my state. I’m not a Washington Democrat, I’m a West Virginia Democrat.”

Schumer staged a government shutdown to force Republicans to grant amnesty to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) illegal aliens. The Senate minority leader caved after three days, granting Republicans a three-week spending bill that funds the government until February 8, in exchange for a commitment to vote on a DACA bill before the February 8 government funding deadline.

Manchin also disputed the suggestion that Schumer ended the shutdown to make sure that Manchin can run for re-election in the 2018 midterm. Twenty-seven Senate Democrats flip-flopped in favor of ending the government shutdown last week.

“I don’t think so, no. I can make it better. I think I can contribute to bringing people together. I’m not giving up on it,” said.

Manchin continued, “I mean, this is a small price to pay for the great country I’ve had the privilege of living in and being an American, so I’m not going to give up on it. I don’t have one Republican I don’t consider not my friend.”

President Donald Trump tweeted last Friday, arguing that “Cryin’ Chuck Schumer” took a “beating” over the government shutdown fight.

Trump tweeted, “DACA has been made increasingly difficult by the fact that Cryin’ Chuck Schumer took such a beating over the shutdown that he is unable to act on immigration!”