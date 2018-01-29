Joe Manchin: Chuck Schumer Didn’t Have the ‘Stomach’ to Continue Shutdown

enate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., explains to reporters how his negotiations with President Donald Trump broke down yesterday as quarreling politicians in Washington eventually failed to keep their government in business, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP/J. Scott Applewhite

by Sean Moran29 Jan 20180

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) argued on NBC’s Meet the Press that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) did not have the “stomach” to continue the “Schumer Shutdown.”

“I would have been hollering. I don’t think Chuck had the stomach to go on,” Manchin said on Sunday.

Sen. Manchin continued, “He plays a part differently and I don’t understand where, I understand the dynamics of the Democratic caucus is much different. The Democratic caucus, that’s a big tent. I just said, I come from West Virginia. I’m representing my state. I’m not a Washington Democrat, I’m a West Virginia Democrat.”

Schumer staged a government shutdown to force Republicans to grant amnesty to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) illegal aliens. The Senate minority leader caved after three days, granting Republicans a three-week spending bill that funds the government until February 8, in exchange for a commitment to vote on a DACA bill before the February 8 government funding deadline.

Manchin also disputed the suggestion that Schumer ended the shutdown to make sure that Manchin can run for re-election in the 2018 midterm. Twenty-seven Senate Democrats flip-flopped in favor of ending the government shutdown last week.

“I don’t think so, no. I can make it better. I think I can contribute to bringing people together. I’m not giving up on it,” said.

Manchin continued, “I mean, this is a small price to pay for the great country I’ve had the privilege of living in and being an American, so I’m not going to give up on it. I don’t have one Republican I don’t consider not my friend.”

President Donald Trump tweeted last Friday, arguing that “Cryin’ Chuck Schumer” took a “beating” over the government shutdown fight.

Trump tweeted, “DACA has been made increasingly difficult by the fact that Cryin’ Chuck Schumer took such a beating over the shutdown that he is unable to act on immigration!”


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.