‘Secret Empires’ Bombshell DC Exposé Hits Amazon Top 100 Weeks Before Release

The forthcoming investigative Washington blockbuster Secret Empires: How Our Politicians Hide Corruption and Enrich Their Families and Friends soared to #60 on the Amazon bestsellers list less than 24-hours after publishing giant HarperCollins announced the book’s publication on Monday.

The book, written by Government Accountability Institute President and Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Peter Schweizer, does not hit bookshelves for another 50 days on March 20. Still, according to Axios’s Mike Allen, the book is already capturing the attention of members of Congress. Indeed, Schweizer is reportedly heading to Capitol Hill to brief lawmakers about the book’s explosive contents.

Schweizer’s last New York Times bestseller, Clinton Cash, sparked an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation after it revealed that Hillary Clinton’s State Department, along with other agencies, approved the transfer of 20 percent of U.S. uranium to Russia and that nine foreign investors in the deal funneled $145 million to the Clinton Foundation.

Little is known about the contents of Schweizer’s next book. A cover image released by the publisher on Monday features five images of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), former Vice President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State John Kerry, and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

According to Axios, Secret Empires is currently under a “strict embargo” by the publisher.