Ticket Typo Gives Guests Passage to the State of the ‘Uniom’ 

Some tickets distributed to guests attending President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday misspelled Union, with the word “Uniom” printed instead.

People took to social media with images of the tickets, some even placing blame on the Trump administration and Republicans.

Raul M. Grijalva (D-AZ) tweeted: ‘Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking… #SOTUniom”

“Republicans may have to recall all State of the Union tickets because they say “Uniom” not “Union,” per two Dem aides,” a reporter tweeted.

“Republicans” did not print this ticket, per this Republican aide,” Molly Edwards, director of press operations for Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), tweeted back to the reporter.

Breitbart News asked the House Radio and TV Gallery about the typo.

“Our tickets were printed properly,” a staff member told Breitbart News.

He would not say who is responsible for the misprinted tickets.