Democrats Bringing More Than Two Dozen Illegal Aliens to Trump’s SOTU

Booker & Pelosi, SOTO
Twitter/@RUFedRelations

by John Binder30 Jan 2018

More than two dozen illegal aliens are expected to attend President Trump’s “State of the Union” (SOTU) address with Democrats to demand an immediate large-scale amnesty.

Democrats like Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), who has said he’s working “full time” for illegal aliens, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) are just a couple of the left-wing lawmakers who are bringing illegal aliens as their dates to Trump’s SOTU.

The dozens of illegal aliens joined Democrats like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi in a press conference wherein they demanded the immediate passage of the “DREAM Act” which would give amnesty to potentially all 12 to 30 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. at the expense of America’s working and middle-class communities.

Democrats have taken to social media to proudly announce that they are bringing illegal aliens to Trump’s SOTU.

The open borders lobby has announced that illegal aliens from California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Maine, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Virginia are expected to attend Trump’s SOTU address, including the wives of illegal aliens who were deported back to their native countries.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) has requested Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the U.S. Capitol Police to uphold the Rule of Law and arrest illegal aliens attempting to attend Trump’s SOTU.

There are nearly 800,000 illegal aliens who have been shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

In September 2017, Sessions announced that DACA would officially end in March 2018. Since then, the open borders lobby, Republican establishment, corporate interests, and Democrats have worked tirelessly to push a large-scale amnesty for millions of illegal aliens through Congress.

Since DACA’s inception, more than 2,100 illegal aliens have been kicked off the program for being criminals or gang members.

As Breitbart News reported, DACA illegal aliens have protested members of Congress and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer outside his New York City apartment this month, saying they and the entire illegal alien population are entitled to an amnesty and pathway to U.S. citizenship.

Giving amnesty to 12 to 30 million illegal aliens in the U.S. would have an immediate negative impact on America’s working and middle class, specifically black Americans and the white working class who would be in direct competition for blue-collar jobs with the largely low-skilled illegal alien population.

Additionally, under current legal immigration laws, if given amnesty, the illegal alien population would be allowed to bring an unlimited number of their foreign relatives to the U.S. with them. This population could boom already high legal immigration levels to an unprecedented high. An amnesty for illegal aliens would also likely triple the number of border-crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.

