Democrats Bringing More Than Two Dozen Illegal Aliens to Trump’s SOTU

More than two dozen illegal aliens are expected to attend President Trump’s “State of the Union” (SOTU) address with Democrats to demand an immediate large-scale amnesty.

Democrats like Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), who has said he’s working “full time” for illegal aliens, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) are just a couple of the left-wing lawmakers who are bringing illegal aliens as their dates to Trump’s SOTU.

The dozens of illegal aliens joined Democrats like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi in a press conference wherein they demanded the immediate passage of the “DREAM Act” which would give amnesty to potentially all 12 to 30 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. at the expense of America’s working and middle-class communities.

Democrats have taken to social media to proudly announce that they are bringing illegal aliens to Trump’s SOTU.

You are looking at the largest group of #Dreamers ever to attend the #SOTU. It’s time to pass bipartisan legislation and #ProtectDreamers. pic.twitter.com/e7yP4vRSkY — Nez (@nezlysilva) January 30, 2018

Amazing to think that tonight’s #StateOfTheUnion will have more #DREAMers in attendance than ever before. https://t.co/EeeoALaIz3 — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 30, 2018

America’s young people are the pride of our nation – #DREAMers included. We will not stop fighting for you. pic.twitter.com/ezkJtbOp0z — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 30, 2018

Thank you to our Senator @CoryBooker for his passionate call to #ProtectDreamers and to allow #Dreamers the ability to keep dreaming in the only country they know. pic.twitter.com/L2kvwm3Q8H — Rutgers Federal Relations (@RUFedRelations) January 30, 2018

Meet my guest for the #SOTU: Arisaid, a #Dreamer from Arizona and a student at Georgetown University. Despite what Trump says tonight, I’ll continue fighting for Dreamers and all of our immigrant community. #ProtectDreamers pic.twitter.com/PXIOuI4y5k — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) January 30, 2018

I stand with my colleagues and all #Dreamers today and always. Tonight, these #SOTU guests will remind the President that #DREAMersAreAmericans and we need to act on the #DreamActNow. #StateOfTheDream pic.twitter.com/GIs0CZQFeX — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) January 30, 2018

Today we are here with the largest group of #DREAMers to attend the #SOTU @RepLujanGrisham pic.twitter.com/PFElzYidmb — Pili Tobar (@pilitobar87) January 30, 2018

Packed house as dozens of #Dreamers who will be guests at SOTU tonight join members to call on Congress to pass legislation to allow them to continue to live and work on the only country most have ever know. pic.twitter.com/KyS4XNQo5j — Peter Boogaard (@pboogaard) January 30, 2018

"We're as American in virtually every way, except on paper," Chong added. "If I'm not American, then I don't know what American is." Couldn’t agree more. So proud to have Esder as my guest. #SOTU #DreamActNow https://t.co/UHQ3Z95W5A — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) January 29, 2018

I am thrilled to have Esli Becerra as my #SOTU guest to represent the 11,000 #DREAMers in Oregon who count on Congress to come together in a bipartisan way to find a path to citizenship for these model citizens. pic.twitter.com/yyJLrsFIHQ — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) January 30, 2018

TODAY: Join us on Facebook Live at 1:45 pm Pacific for a conversation with Los Angeles DREAMer Itayu Torres, my #SOTU guest. #DREAMActNow -JG pic.twitter.com/pWakfq886z — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) January 30, 2018

.@RepPeteAguilar: “Every day Congress fails to pass a solution that protects #DREAMers, and people like Leti are forced to live with a cloud of uncertainty over their head.” Leticia Herrera, a #DACA recipient from @CSUSBNews, is Aguilar's #SOTU guest.https://t.co/fJTVvvbbR8 pic.twitter.com/fvW7eigcQL — NBC Latino (@NBCLatino) January 30, 2018

My State of the Union guest Esder Chong joined me on @News12NewJersey's #PowerandPolitics w/ @ericlandskroner. Esder came to Highland Park,NJ when she was 6 yrs old. She is an outstanding scholar athlete who is an asset to her community & to her classmates. pic.twitter.com/GWmUkvFkg9 — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) January 28, 2018

I’m honored to host Cesar Montelongo, a gifted medical school student at @LoyolaChicago and one of America’s Dreamers, at tomorrow’s #SOTU pic.twitter.com/pgJuOWPvBY — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) January 29, 2018

I am very honored to have Christian as my guest tomorrow at President Trump's #SOTU. #mepolitics https://t.co/oXaP8EUPhZ — Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) January 29, 2018

I’m proud to announce that Leticia Herrera-Mendez, a DACA recipient and student leader at @CSUSBNews, will join me at the #SOTU. Leticia’s inspiring story is another reason why Congress must enact legislation like the #USAact to #ProtectDreamers.https://t.co/UPpp4edIgo — Rep. Pete Aguilar (@RepPeteAguilar) January 29, 2018

'We're just as American as everyone else': NJ 'DREAMer' invited to State of the Union https://t.co/zQna64KEiN via @AsburyParkPress — FWD.us (@FWD_us) January 29, 2018

The open borders lobby has announced that illegal aliens from California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Maine, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Virginia are expected to attend Trump’s SOTU address, including the wives of illegal aliens who were deported back to their native countries.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) has requested Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the U.S. Capitol Police to uphold the Rule of Law and arrest illegal aliens attempting to attend Trump’s SOTU.

Today, Congressman Paul Gosar contacted the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as Attorney General Jeff Sessions, asking they consider checking identification of all attending the State of the Union address and arresting any illegal aliens in attendance. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 30, 2018

There are nearly 800,000 illegal aliens who have been shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

In September 2017, Sessions announced that DACA would officially end in March 2018. Since then, the open borders lobby, Republican establishment, corporate interests, and Democrats have worked tirelessly to push a large-scale amnesty for millions of illegal aliens through Congress.

Since DACA’s inception, more than 2,100 illegal aliens have been kicked off the program for being criminals or gang members.

As Breitbart News reported, DACA illegal aliens have protested members of Congress and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer outside his New York City apartment this month, saying they and the entire illegal alien population are entitled to an amnesty and pathway to U.S. citizenship.

“We are not politicians we are activists and it’s our job to demand action… the #Dreamers who are going to lose their status are going to play a short game with disastrous consequences. We will call @SenSchumer everyday!” – @bkindivisible #DreamActNow pic.twitter.com/8E5hhV7clm — Elana Levin (@Elana_Brooklyn) January 23, 2018

Our organizer Patricia says we will not stop until we have a clean Dream Act because we are ALL immigrants! ✊🏾#DreamActNow pic.twitter.com/3uzXsM4e86 — NY Communities (@nychange) January 23, 2018

¡@SenSchumer, estamos en la lucha! We want a clean #DreamActNow, not a watered down deal that comprises our families and futures! @MaketheRoadNY @WorkingFamilies pic.twitter.com/JtNX8CJUi9 — NY Communities (@nychange) January 23, 2018

Giving amnesty to 12 to 30 million illegal aliens in the U.S. would have an immediate negative impact on America’s working and middle class, specifically black Americans and the white working class who would be in direct competition for blue-collar jobs with the largely low-skilled illegal alien population.

Additionally, under current legal immigration laws, if given amnesty, the illegal alien population would be allowed to bring an unlimited number of their foreign relatives to the U.S. with them. This population could boom already high legal immigration levels to an unprecedented high. An amnesty for illegal aliens would also likely triple the number of border-crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.