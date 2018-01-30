‘Drool’ on Rep. Joe Kennedy’s Mouth Distracts from Dem Response to Trump’s State of the Union

by Ben Kew30 Jan 20180

Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-MA) appeared to have an unidentified liquid coming from the side of his mouth as he delivered the official Democratic Party’s response to President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address.

As Kennedy delivered his remarks, Twitter commentators were quick to point out an unverified moisture on the side of his mouth, which they speculated could be anything from saliva to lip balm.

The image also brought back memories of when Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) suffered dry mouth during the official Republican response to Barack Obama’s address in 2013.

During his address, Kennedy attacked Trump “targeting laws” designed to protect Americans, adding that many people had been left “anxious, angry, [and] afraid.”

“It would be easy to dismiss the past year as chaos. Partisanship. Politics. But it’s far bigger than that,” he said. “This administration isn’t just targeting the laws that protect us — they are targeting the very idea that we are all worthy of protection.”

