‘Drool’ on Rep. Joe Kennedy’s Mouth Distracts from Dem Response to Trump’s State of the Union

Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-MA) appeared to have an unidentified liquid coming from the side of his mouth as he delivered the official Democratic Party’s response to President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address.

As Kennedy delivered his remarks, Twitter commentators were quick to point out an unverified moisture on the side of his mouth, which they speculated could be anything from saliva to lip balm.

Marco Rubio had dry-mouth during his #SOTU response in 2013. Joe Kennedy has drool-mouth. pic.twitter.com/7DUVnfcIJJ — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 31, 2018

I have the sound turned off while I'm working on something, but does Kennedy have drool at the corners of his mouth? Or is that an overapplication of lip balm? — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) January 31, 2018

What is that drool coming out of Joe Kennedy's mouth? — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) January 31, 2018

What is the stuff on the side of Rep. Joe Kennedy's mouth? #SOTUResponse — Ford O'Connell (@FordOConnell) January 31, 2018

I am about to puke. Watching the Democrat rebuttal and Joe Kennedy III needs to clean that froth crap around his mouth. #SOTU #POTUS #StateofOurUnion — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) January 31, 2018

I rock with joe kennedy but i think he needs to wipe his mouth or is that just my tv — Daniel Poneman (@DanielPoneman) January 31, 2018

what's up with all the shiny stuff on Joe Kennedy's lower lip? Hard to look at anything but the reflection. It's fine, though, because everything out of his mouth is so predictable. — Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) January 31, 2018

The image also brought back memories of when Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) suffered dry mouth during the official Republican response to Barack Obama’s address in 2013.

I am really distracted by the lip balm on Joe Kennedy's mouth. It's the new Rubio water bottle. SNL get ready. #SOTU — Ed Stetzer (@edstetzer) January 31, 2018

If you laughed at Rubio for his dehydration (I did), you have to note the action around Joe Kennedy's mouth & the shape of his head. Be consistent. #SOTU — Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) January 31, 2018

There's a suspicious amount of moisture around Joe Kennedy's mouth. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/JlCNjrdfUv — Ken Webster Jr (@ProducerKen) January 31, 2018

During his address, Kennedy attacked Trump “targeting laws” designed to protect Americans, adding that many people had been left “anxious, angry, [and] afraid.”

“It would be easy to dismiss the past year as chaos. Partisanship. Politics. But it’s far bigger than that,” he said. “This administration isn’t just targeting the laws that protect us — they are targeting the very idea that we are all worthy of protection.”

