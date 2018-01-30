First Lady Melania Trump Tweets She Will Be Joined by American Citizens at SOTU

In a tweet posted to her FLOTUS Twitter Account ahead of President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday night, first lady Melania Trump said she would be sitting with “an honorable group of Americans.”

“I will be joined tonight by an honorable group of Americans. Sitting with me are heroes who have served our nation in times of need, families who have suffered at the hands of evil, and citizens who have embraced the American dream.”

I will be joined tonight by an honorable group of Americans. Sitting with me are heroes who have served our nation in times of need, families who have suffered at the hands of evil, and citizens who have embraced the American dream. #SOTU — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 30, 2018

Breitbart News reported that two dozen illegal aliens have been invited to attend Trump’s address with Democrats, seen as part of the demand for immediate large-scale amnesty.

Dozens of illegal aliens recently joined Democrats including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) at a press conference where they called for immediate passage of the “DREAM Act,” legislation that could potentially give amnesty to millions of illegal aliens living in the United States.

Breitbart News also reported on the 15 guests invited to the address by the president and first lady, which include a welder, parents of teens who were allegedly murdered by MS-13 gang members, members of the military, first responders,and business owners.

The president and first lady also invited Preston Sharp, a 12-year-old from Redding, California, who decided he wanted to honor the U.S. military and started a campaign to put American flags on veteran’s graves when he was ten-years-old.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Monday, “Some of these individuals’ stories are heroic. Some are patriotic. Others are tragic. But all of them represent the unbreakable American spirit and will inspire our nation to continue growing stronger, prouder, and more prosperous.”