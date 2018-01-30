PHOTOS: SOTU Protesters Carry Offensive Signs Along Trump’s Motorcade Route to the Capitol 

SOTU Protesters
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

A few dozen protesters gathered along the route that President Donald Trump’s motorcade took from the White House to the Capitol on Tuesday night.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 30: U.S. President Donald J. Trump departs from the White House residence before heading to Capitol Hill to deliver the 2018 State of the Union address on January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

The group chanted: “Hey hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump must go” and other derogatory remarks aimed at the president.

A heavy Capitol Police presence kept the protesters away from the street and kept order as protesters beat drums and held signs that said “F—K Trump.”

The crowd broke up after Trump’s motorcade made its way to the Capitol for his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.


