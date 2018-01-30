Poll: 75% Approve of Trump’s State of the Union Address

Donald Trump smiles at State of the Union (Win McNamee / AFP / Getty)
Win McNamee / AFP / Getty

by Joel B. Pollak30 Jan 20180

An “instant” poll of viewers who watched President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night found that 75% approved of the speech, while only 25% disapproved — a 50-point margin in the president’s favor.

CBS News remarked: “Eight in 10 Americans who watched tonight felt that the president was trying to unite the country, rather than divide it.”

The CBS News / YouGov poll may have been skewed somewhat by the fact that more Republicans watched the speech than Democrats.

However, Trump showed unusually high approval numbers even among Democrats who watched:

The sharply positive result for a president whose overall approval rating generally hovers in the high 30s and low 40s suggests that the speech was a striking success.

Many pundits who are normally critical of the president were singing his praises. Frank Luntz, for example, was deeply moved — and mocked the Democratic response delivered by Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA):

The poll was based on interviews with 1,178 respondents and had a 3.1% margin of error.

Update: A CNN poll showed a similar result, with 70% of viewers expressing a “positive” or “very positive” reaction to Trump’s speech.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named to Forward’s 50 “most influential” Jews in 2017. He is the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.