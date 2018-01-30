Rep. Paul Gosar: I’ve Asked Capitol Police, Jeff Sessions to Arrest ‘Any Illegal Aliens’ Attending Trump’s SOTU

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) says he has asked the United States Capitol Police and Attorney General Jeff Sessions to arrest “any illegal aliens” who arrive and attempt to attend President Trump’s “State of the Union” address.

Last week, ABC News revealed that at least 24 Democrats are expected to bring illegal aliens as their guests to Trump’s SOTU address, but Gosar says Capitol Police and Sessions should use the opportunity to enforce the Rule of Law.

“A country with no borders, and no enforcement of its laws, is not a country,” Gosar exclusively told Breitbart News. “It is anarchy. It is chaos. Trump was elected to restore order and enforce the law. Obama, by contrast, enjoyed flouting our laws and our constitution.”

Today, Congressman Paul Gosar contacted the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as Attorney General Jeff Sessions, asking they consider checking identification of all attending the State of the Union address and arresting any illegal aliens in attendance. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 30, 2018

Additionally, Congressman Gosar asked that they arrest those using fraudulent social security numbers and identification to pass through security. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 30, 2018

“Of all the places where the Rule of Law needs to be enforced, it should be in the hallowed halls of Congress. Any illegal aliens attempting to go through security, under any pretext of invitation or otherwise, should be arrested and deported," said Congressman Gosar. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 30, 2018

Gosar’s insistence that Sessions enforce the law at Trump’s SOTU comes after New York Times best-selling author Ann Coulter called on Sessions to “be ready to arrest” Democrats for conspiring with illegal aliens to keep them in the country.

“I’ve also heard they’re planning on inviting illegal aliens,” Coulter told talk radio host Howie Carr. “So Jeff Sessions better be ready to arrest all of them for conspiring to commit a crime, which I believe is a felony under federal law in all 50 states, even if the crime itself is not a felony. I mean, they had to have meetings, they had to make a phone call.”

“These are people who are in the country illegally and anyone conspiring with them to keep them here illegally, to invite them to a State of the Union address, Jeff Sessions should have them all arrested and I mean the congressmen,” Coulter said.

While Democrats are slated to bring illegal aliens to the SOTU address, Trump, in stark contrast, is expected to bring Evelyn Rodriguez to the SOTU address. Evelyn’s 16-year-old daughter, Kayla Cuevas, was beaten and stabbed to death with a friend of hers by MS-13 gang members, a violent street gang from El Salvador that has proliferated due to illegal and mass immigration to the U.S.