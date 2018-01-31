Nancy Pelosi’s SOTU Response: DACA Illegal Aliens ‘Are Americans Too’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi responded to President Trump’s “State of the Union” (SOTU) address by claiming that the roughly 3.5 million illegal aliens who are enrolled and eligible for the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program “are Americans too.”

During his SOTU address, Trump assailed open borders and the violent, El Salvadorian MS-13 gang, which has ravaged American communities and prospered due to rapid illegal immigration, calling on the federal government to protect the interests and safety of American citizens.

Trump said:

The United States is a compassionate nation. We are proud that we do more than any other country to help the needy, the struggling, and the underprivileged all over the world. But as President of the United States, my highest loyalty, my greatest compassion, and my constant concern is for America’s children, America’s struggling workers, and America’s forgotten communities. I want our youth to grow up to achieve great things. I want our poor to have their chance to rise. [Emphasis added] So tonight, I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties — Democrats and Republicans — to protect our citizens of every background, color, religion, and creed. My duty, and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber, is to defend Americans — to protect their safety, their families, their communities, and their right to the American Dream. Because Americans are dreamers too. [Emphasis added]

In her response, Pelosi said “DREAMers are Americans too,” in reference to the 3.5 million DACA-enrolled and DACA-eligible illegal aliens. The term “DREAMer” is the term used by the open borders lobby and mainstream media to describe DACA illegal aliens.

DACA illegal aliens, though, do not have American citizenship and will become deportable after March 5, 2018, when Obama’s DACA program will officially end.

In their first year as an opposition party to the Trump administration, Democrats have demanded an immediate large-scale amnesty for millions of illegal aliens that would come at the expense of America’s working and middle class.