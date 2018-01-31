Pro-Amnesty Democrat SOTU Response: Joe Kennedy Speaks Spanish to ‘Dreamers’

Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-MA) pushed amnesty for illegal aliens while speaking in Spanish in his Democrat response to President Trump’s “State of the Union” address.
As a key focal point, Kennedy demanded an amnesty for at least 3.5 million illegal aliens enrolled and eligible for the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, though the mass immigration impact would have a crushing effect on America’s working and middle class.
To push his pro-amnesty agenda, Kennedy spoke in Spanish directly to millions of DACA illegal aliens, saying:
And to all the Dreamers out there watching tonight, let me be absolutely clear, ustedes son parte de nuestra historia vamos a luchar por ustedes y no los vamos a dejar. You are part of our story. We will fight for you and we will not walk away. [Emphasis added]
Kennedy’s choice of speaking Spanish to DACA illegal aliens highlights recent research which shows that nearly 25 percent of DACA illegal aliens are “functionally illiterate.”
According to the Center for Immigration Studies Director of Research Steven Camarota, about 24 percent of DACA illegal aliens are “functionally illiterate,” noting that about only 46 percent of DACA illegal aliens have “‘basic’ English ability.”
Camarota wrote in his research:
When Hispanic immigrants, who make up some 80 to 90 percent of DACA recipients, recently took an objective test of English literacy, 44 percent of those who said they speak English “well” or “very well” actually scored “below basic” — a level sometimes described as functional illiteracy. Based on test-takers with the required age and residency, I estimate that perhaps 24 percent of the DACA-eligible population fall into the functionally illiterate category and another 46 percent have only “basic” English ability. [Emphasis added]
Under a Democrat and Republican establishment-led DACA amnesty plan, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has estimated that nearly one in five illegal aliens eligible for DACA would end up on food stamps within ten years, Breitbart News reported.
Additionally, the CBO report found that nearly one in seven DACA illegal aliens would go on Medicaid following an expansive amnesty, where even their illegal alien parents would be allowed to remain permanently in the U.S. Overall, the DACA amnesty would likely cost American taxpayers $26 billion, according to the CBO, with America’s working and middle class taking on the biggest burden from the plan.
Every year the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million foreign nationals, with the vast majority deriving from family-based chain migration, whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. In 2016, the legal and illegal immigrant population reached a record high of 44 million. By 2023, the Center for Immigration Studies estimates that the legal and illegal immigrant population of the U.S. will make up nearly 15 percent of the entire U.S. population.
Mass immigration has come at the expense of America’s working and middle class, which has suffered from poor job growth, stagnant wages, and increased public costs to offset the importation of millions of low-skilled foreign nationals.
For blue-collar American workers, mass immigration has not only kept wages down, but in many cases has decreased wages, as Breitbart News reported. Meanwhile, the U.S. continues importing more foreign nationals against whom working-class Americans are forced to compete. In 2016, the U.S. brought in about 1.8 million mostly low-skilled immigrants.
For white-collar American workers, mass immigration has become a tool for the big business lobby, cheap labor industry, and Silicon Valley elites to replace U.S. citizens with cheaper foreign workers. For example, as Breitbart News reported, 71 percent of tech workers in coveted high-paying, white-collar Silicon Valley jobs are foreign-born, while the tech industry in the San Francisco, Oakland, and Hayward area is made up of 50 percent foreign-born tech workers.
