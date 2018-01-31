Pro-Amnesty Democrat SOTU Response: Joe Kennedy Speaks Spanish to ‘Dreamers’

Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-MA) pushed amnesty for illegal aliens while speaking in Spanish in his Democrat response to President Trump’s “State of the Union” address.

As a key focal point, Kennedy demanded an amnesty for at least 3.5 million illegal aliens enrolled and eligible for the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, though the mass immigration impact would have a crushing effect on America’s working and middle class.

To push his pro-amnesty agenda, Kennedy spoke in Spanish directly to millions of DACA illegal aliens, saying:

And to all the Dreamers out there watching tonight, let me be absolutely clear, ustedes son parte de nuestra historia vamos a luchar por ustedes y no los vamos a dejar. You are part of our story. We will fight for you and we will not walk away. [Emphasis added]

Kennedy’s choice of speaking Spanish to DACA illegal aliens highlights recent research which shows that nearly 25 percent of DACA illegal aliens are “functionally illiterate.”

According to the Center for Immigration Studies Director of Research Steven Camarota, about 24 percent of DACA illegal aliens are “functionally illiterate,” noting that about only 46 percent of DACA illegal aliens have “‘basic’ English ability.”

Camarota wrote in his research:

When Hispanic immigrants, who make up some 80 to 90 percent of DACA recipients, recently took an objective test of English literacy, 44 percent of those who said they speak English “well” or “very well” actually scored “below basic” — a level sometimes described as functional illiteracy. Based on test-takers with the required age and residency, I estimate that perhaps 24 percent of the DACA-eligible population fall into the functionally illiterate category and another 46 percent have only “basic” English ability. [Emphasis added]

Under a Democrat and Republican establishment-led DACA amnesty plan, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has estimated that nearly one in five illegal aliens eligible for DACA would end up on food stamps within ten years, Breitbart News reported.