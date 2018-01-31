Report: Amtrak Carrying Republican Lawmakers Collides with Truck

A report from Politico suggests that an Amtrak train carrying members of Congress and staff to a retreat at the Greenbrier in West Virginia hit a truck near Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday.

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) told a Washington Post reporter that there were three passengers on the truck that was struck by the train and that one is dead and two others are injured. This is not yet confirmed by local authorities.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) told another reporter that the crash was “loud and surprising. Some minor bumps and bruises in this car. We saw debris go by the left side of the train. The part of the truck we can see was decimated. Very relieved when the train came to a stop and still on the tracks.”

Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) was reportedly on the train as well and was not affected by the crash.

