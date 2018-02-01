Democrats Gavin Newsom, Dianne Feinstein Dominate Fundraising Ahead of CA Primary

Newsom has reportedly acquired a war chest of more than $16 million for his 2018 bid, compared with fellow Democrats former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and State Treasurer Chiang and Villaraigosa, who each have just under $6 million cash on hand, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Times further noted that Feinstein has nearly $10 million in her campaign war chest, leaving her with for more ammunition than her chief rival, State Senate President Pro-tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), who “has not yet disclosed his fundraising efforts to date.”

The last time Feinstein faced such a competitive race was in 1994 when she ran as a first-term incumbent against Republican Michael Huffington, beating him by nearly two percentage points.

“Gavin has more than double the cash reserves of any of his opponents, and that is largely due to the huge army of grassroots and small-dollar contributors who are funding his campaign,” campaign spokesman Nathan Click told the Los Angeles Times. “No other candidate in this race can compete with the depth or breadth of his support.”