Donald Trump Criticizes ‘Haters’ In the Press Before Sending Them Out During His Speech

President Donald Trump ridiculed the opposition in the media after his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, before sending them out of his speech to the Republican National Committee.

The president made his remarks at the Winter Republican National Committee meeting that was hosted at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Trump boasted that media coverage of his State of the Union address was positive at first, but that it quickly turned negative.

“Even the haters back there gave good reviews on that one,” he said, referring to his speech. “It’s hard for them.”

Trump boasted that even the “fake polls” on his speech turned out positive, and suggested that the media was upset by the results.

“Took them a couple of hours to figure before it went negative,” he said. “They got calls from the bosses.”

The White House press pool was escorted out within five minutes of his speech, cutting the broadcast coverage of his speech short, according to the reporters present. CSPAN noted “technical difficulties” before abandoning the event. Fox News quickly turned to regularly scheduled programming.

During his speech, Trump also mocked Democrats for blocking immigration reform and other important legislation in Congress

“Resist. That’s the name of their movement. Resist. That’s all they do is resist,” he said. “I don’t know if they’re good at it, they can’t be too good at it, because we’re passing a lot of things. I wouldn’t say their resistance is extremely successful.”