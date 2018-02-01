Donald Trump Has Read Controversial FBI Intelligence Memo; Plans to Release on Friday

A White House official confirmed to reporters that President Donald Trump has read the House Intelligence Committee FISA memo after the committee voted to release it to the public and plans to release it on Friday.

The official confirmed that White House officials examined the memo to check for classified information, but that the president was comfortable with the release as long as Congress approved it.

“The president is ok with it,” an official told reporters after they boarded Air Force One with the president after his speech in West Virginia. “I doubt there will be any redactions. It’s in Congress’ hands after that.”

A second official confirmed to Breitbart News that the document would likely be released on Friday.

In response, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer demanded Speaker Paul Ryan remove Rep. Devin Nunes as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, accusing him of “dangerous partisanship.”

Other Democrats protested that Nunes altered the memo before sending it to the White House. But staffers for Nunes dismissed Democrat concerns, noting that they were merely grammatical fixes and two edits requested by the FBI and even Democrats on the committee.

The F.B.I. has protested the publication of the memo, a vote that was approved by the House Intelligence Committee, however efforts to get the president to block it’s release appear to have failed for now.