Donald Trump to Republicans: ‘We Fulfilled Far More Promises than We Promised’

President Donald Trump took a victory lap on Thursday, praising Republicans for helping him keep his campaign promises by passing the important tax cut legislation.

“Now we fulfilled far more promises than we promised,” Trump said, adding that the media and his political opponents were frustrated with his successes. “I call it promises plus.”

Trump made his comments to House and Senate Republicans during a meeting on their upcoming agenda, but he did not refer to his unfulfilled promises to renegotiate trade deals or build the wall on the Southern border.

He praised establishment Republican leadership who were present at the meeting, praising them for helping him pass important agenda items like the tax reform bill.

“We’re now in battle together, in friendship together, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell,” he said. “Thank you, great guy, that was a big win we had Mitch.”

He touted the economic benefits of the tax reform bill, passed at the end of 2017, which included the repeal of the individual health insurance mandate and the approval of oil exploration in ANWR.

Trump praised Republicans who were able to act “under tremendous pressure” to get the bill passed.

“My favorite kind of people,” he added.

The president saved his criticism for Democrats and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, pointing out that they refused to support any of his policies in the State of the Union speech.

“There was zero movement from the Democrats,” He said. “They sat there stone cold, no smile, no applause. You would have thought that on that one they would have sort of at least clapped a little bit.”

He further ridiculed for Pelosi for calling the tax bonuses from businesses as “crumbs” calling it her version of Hillary Clinton’s comment about “deplorables.”

“She called it crumbs, when people are getting $2,000 and $3,000 and $1,000 — that’s not crumbs, that’s a lot of money,” he said.

Trump also promised to continue rebuilding the military, pass immigration reform, and touted his plans to spend more federal money on infrastructure.

“If we’re united if we work together for the good of the nation and we can fulfill our sacred duty to the country and to our incredible voters, we have really fulfilled a solemn promise,” he said.