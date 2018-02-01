Maxine Waters: There Should Be a Parental Advisory Every Time Trump Appears on TV

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) suggested that television networks display a parental advisory warning every time President Trump appears on television.

“Whenever he appears on TV there should be a disclaimer that says ‘This may be may not be acceptable for children,'” Waters said during a pre-taped appearance on political commentator Angela Rye’s State of the Union special on BET that aired Wednesday.

Waters appeared on the program to give her response to Trump’s address to Congress, calling him “unpresidential” and “racist.”

“One speech cannot and does not make Donald Trump presidential. He’s not presidential, and he never will be presidential. He claims that’s bringing people together but make no mistake, he is a dangerous, unprincipled, divisive, and shameful racist,” Waters said.

Waters accused Trump of using divisive language during the first year of his presidency and claimed he was a “terrible role model” because he hates women and minorities.

“After Trump defended white supremacists, targeted Muslims with his travel ban, described Mexicans as rapists, and mocked people with disabilities, it’s impossible to believe him when he tries to declare he wants to bring the country together,” she added.

Even though Waters appeared on BET to give her opinion on Tuesday night’s address, she did not attend the State of the Union in person out of protest.

The California Democrat has been an outspoken critic of Trump, telling MSNBC’s The Beat Tuesday afternoon that she boycotted the address to protest the president’s “character flaw.”