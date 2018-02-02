Breitbart News Saturday: FISA Memo Fallout — The Morning After

On this week’s edition of Breitbart News Saturday, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Eastern, Breitbart News’s Deputy Political Editor Amanda House will break down the House Intelligence Committee’s FISA memo released Friday.

Congressman Steve King (R-IA), who called the memo’s revelations “bigger than Watergate,” will open the show. Breitbart’s Ian Mason and Kristina Wong, who have been covering this issue closely, will join in-studio to answer your calls and questions — walking listeners through each of the memo’s key revelations and implications. Listeners are encouraged to call into the show at 866-957-2874.

Robert Wasinger, who served in senior advisory and liaison roles in President Donald Trump’s campaign and transition team, will continue the discussion surrounding the memo, zeroing in on the echo chamber allegedly created between the government officials involved and the media in order to weave together the evidence needed for the secret FISA warrant. Wasinger will also discuss how, as the Russia narrative crumbles, the Swamp establishment is trying to get Trump’s most loyal political appointees thrown out of office to impede the president’s agenda.

In the second hour, special guest Republican National Committee (RNC) Co-Chair Bob Paduchik will discuss the RNC’s record-breaking fundraising year (more than double the DNC) and the GOP’s 2018 strategy following the RNC’s annual Winter Meeting this week.

Also on the agenda: Kansas Secretary of State and 2018 Candidate for Governor Kris Kobach joins to discuss the push to have the upcoming 2020 U.S. Census ask if respondents are American citizens; Breitbart News’s Neil Munro will give an update on where Congress stands on immigration reform heading into next week when the legislative body faces a potential shutdown; and Dylan Gwinn, Breitbart News’s Sports Editon, will give us a preview of what we can expect during Sunday’s Super Bowl — from planned stadium protests to the lastest polling showing how the NFL’s National Anthem controversy has driven down viewership.

Follow Breitbart News and Amanda House on Twitter at @BreitbartNews and @AmandaLeeHouse.